As The Economy Collapses, Those In Power Are Taking Sides
The push is on more vendors and transaction system entire the crypto sphere. Another leading indicator reveals itself, the economy is cracking and it is accelerating. Since Trump proposed Tariffs the corporate media, financial pundints and government officials are taking sides and calling Trump out on this. This is not about having trade wars, this is about preparing the country for the next economic system. The country needs to be rebooted and trade deals need to be in place. The market is looking like 1929, 1987 and 2008, the similarities are unbelievable
Posted by Bob Chapman
