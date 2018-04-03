Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Monday 3/5/18: News, Leo Zagami, Brandon Tatum, Sabo, Gerald Celente
ate: Monday March 5, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, March 5th: America Ignores Oscars - Ratings for the Oscars are near all-time lows, which indicates Americans are rejecting Hollywood just as they rejected the NFL for its hypocrisy. Street artist Sabo talks about his successful troll job at the Oscars to refocus the narrative on the truth, and famous first responder Brandon Tatum breaks down how middle America is moving away from mass entertainment in favor of family. Tune in!
