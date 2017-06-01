Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 3/28/18: News, Headlines, Shazia Hobbs, Roger Stone
Date: Wednesday March 28, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, Mar. 28th: Second Amendment in Crosshairs - President Trump proclaims, 'The Second Amendment will never be repealed!' as Democrats ratchet up their attacks on gun rights. Meanwhile, the president takes aim at Amazon's growing monopoly, and hints at an upcoming meeting with the leader of North Korea. On today's show, author Shazia Hobbs discusses AltNewsMedia.net and its documentation of the abuse of Muslim children by Muslim men. We'll also break down the fall of Facebook, the success of ABC's pro-Trump Roseanne show and take your calls during this global transmission.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment