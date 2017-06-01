Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Gun Prohibition Will Look Like THIS






 What have prohibition of alcohol and drugs taught us about gun prohibition? Take a look at corrupt cops already dealing in prohibited guns. And another spate of excessive force & murder by cops threatens innocent lives and the lives of innocent police. Will we be able to sort out good & bad cops as a society?










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)