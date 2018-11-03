Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Sunday 3/11/18: News, Kristian Saucier: Hold Hillary Accountable
Date: Sunday March 11, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, March 11th: Trump Hits Campaign Trail - President Trump gave an epic performance in Pennsylvania stumping for Rick Saccone, lauding the revival of manufacturing and tearing into the mainstream media. The announcement that Trump would meet Kim Jong-Un has stunned the world, and the left is seething over the possibility of denuclearization. Meanwhile, a record number of Americans are employed in 2018, smashing 8 previous records. On today’s show, we’ll discuss Trump’s strategy on North Korea, and how his tariff proposal will level the playing field on global trade. We’ll also take your calls, so tune in!
