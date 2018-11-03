What If Cloverfield Was Real?
With the release of The Cloverfield Paradox last month, we received even more insight into the Cloverfield situation. While much of it remains in mystery, we now understand the circumstances around it somewhat more. That, however, does not make it any less terrifying; if we were suddenly attacked by giant monsters, the world would be in trouble. How much trouble? Let’s explore. If you want more What If videos, check out our “Biggest What Ifs” playlist on the channel. Now get ready, it’s time to ask the question: What if Cloverfield was Real?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment