Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Monday 3/12/18: News, Mike Adams, Tommy Robinson, Explosions Austin
Date: Monday March 12, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, March 12th: Musk to Mars! - Tesla founder Elon Musk announces a plan to send a space vehicle to Mars as soon as next year with the ultimate goal involving planting seeds on the surface and establishing a human colony. Also, President Trump looks to individual states to decide gun purchase age restrictions. Joining today's conversation is British free speech activist Tommy Robinson to discuss UK's Orwellian censorship laws. Then Mike Adams of NaturalNews.com breaks down internet censorship. Call and tune in today!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment