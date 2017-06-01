Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Friday 3/30/18: News, Katie Hopkins, Joel Gilbert, Dr. Herb London
Date: Friday March 30, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, Mar. 30th: Jones Vs. Hogg - Second Amendment Face-off - Rex Jones' challenge to David Hogg to debate gun rights goes viral. Meanwhile, websites are being censored for comparing the March for our Lives to a Nazi youth rally. In other news, Palestinians swarm the Gaza border, clashing with Israeli troops, Facebook's growth-at-all-costs business model is exposed, and President Trump announces a troop pullout of Syria. On today's broadcast, UK journalist Katie Hopkins breaks down the Islamic invasion of Western Europe. We'll also take your calls on this global broadcast.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment