The Global Community Is Unhappy With The Current Monetary System,Change Is Coming:Claudio Grass
Cryptos are here to stay even the great Vampire Squid Goldman Sachs is opening the first fully accredited crypto exchange. Cryptos are fast and in a tech society you need fast and only time will tell if people consider it money. Hell they think this crap piece of paper we keep in our pockets is money.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment