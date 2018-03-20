Pilots dont want you to see this! Chemtrails!

Pilots know the truth about chemtrails, there are around 50 photos
online of them posing with the spraying systems! Geo engineering,
weather warfare, atmospheric aerosol injections, weather manipulation,
hurricanes. Call it what you want but it is real! If the sky looked like
this in the 80's we would have thought the world was ending! We need to
get louder and wake up the sheep who cannot see the truth!
