Why Controversial Dead Sea Scrolls Have Been Hidden From Sight
This find is the most important archaeological event in two thousand years of biblical studies. This video explains not just the Scrolls but the entire controversy surrounding them, from their initial discovery to the most recent sensational theories. Contains information about unpublished Dead Sea Scrolls with translations of key passages and recent discovery of the movement behind the Scrolls in their own words In 1947, a Bedouin shepherd stumbled upon a cave near the Dead Sea, a settlement now called Qumran, to the east of Jerusalem. This cave, along with the others located nearby, contained jars holding hundreds of scrolls and fragments of scrolls of texts both biblical and nonbiblical--in Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek. The biblical scrolls would be the earliest evidence of the Hebrew Scriptures by hundreds of years; and the nonbiblical texts would shed dramatic light on one of the least-known periods of Jewish history.
