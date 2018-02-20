Ron Paul On Donald Trump and The Deep State

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on Donald Trump and the Deep state with an interview with the former Presidential candidate and congressman Ron Paul and Journalist Andrew Meyer. This as the president faces off against the FBI and the release of the FISA memo.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment