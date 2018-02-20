Truth is Stranger than Fiction! (2018-2019)

the physical world is a stage meant to distract us from the consciousness each one of us possess
religion has been manipulated for years, all books, paintings, churches and anything physical meant to symbolize god is an IDOL, thats how you know your religion is false.. psychedelics will connect you to the energy that created all of reality and you are a direct extension of that energy
