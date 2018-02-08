Coast To Coast AM - February 8, 2018 EMPs, Telepathy & Remote Viewing
Historian and speaker William R. Forstchen, Ph.D. updated the ongoing campaign to bolster energy and communications infrastructure against EMPs, asteroid strikes, and other disasters. With a master's degree in Physics from UCLA, Marty Rosenblatt has worked for 35 years in areas of high energy physics using computational techniques. He is currently the President of the Applied Precognition Project (APP) which applies remote viewing to look into the future and predict stock market trends and sporting event outcomes. In the latter half, he discussed such topics as telepathy, precognition, ET communication, and time travel. Coast To Coast AM - February 8, 2018 EMPs, Telepathy & Remote Viewing
Posted by Bob Chapman
