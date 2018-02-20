How to Exit The Matrix
How to exit the matrix: First of all, understand that religion is fake and only here to keep us divided as one species and to keep control over mankind. To second that: understand that we are not human beings having a spiritual experience but we're spiritual beings having a human experience. Understand that this is a battle of consciousness. Understand the system and understand WHY this reality is being presented to you on a daily basis. Understand that reality is what you make it but right now, reality has been created for you, to benefit only a small group of people. Understand history. Understand symbolism. Question everything. Listen to all. Follow none.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment