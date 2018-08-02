The Stock Market War Is On

The velocity of money is hit the bottom, the inflation indicators are
off the charts. The stock market has declined by another 1000 points,
the stock market wars are in full swing. The battle wages on, the system
is on the brink of disaster, the central banks want to bring it down,
the transition is not complete, this is why they need to bring it down
now
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment