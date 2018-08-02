The Deep State Strikes Back

More and more evidence is being produced that implicates the Clinton's,
Obama and many others. We are now seeing the deep state strike back to
create distractions in the US and around the world. The deep state will
not push another false flag. We are now at the point where the system
could come down if the deep state wins the battle, if the deep state
loses the transition can be completed and we will have a soft landing.
Either way be prepared.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment