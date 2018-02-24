The Next Move Will Have To Be Soon, This Is Why

I wonder if this school and sandy hook had anything to do with
paedophile rings and WAY MORE EVIDENCE could be unearthed if
investigated which could be an underlying reason this FF was done here.
So demolish it completely like 9/11.
We all know the deepstate likes to klll 2or 3 birds with one stone.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment