Are Central Bankers Foreshadowing The Next Economic Crisis
Toys R Us is facing collapse, the have a huge tax bill to pay and there are 3200 jobs on the line. Deutsche Bank is laying off 500 people right after bonuses. The central bankers are getting very worried and they are trying to make the case that cryptocurrency will not be able to handle the next financial crisis. Are the central bankers foreshadowing the next crisis, are they preparing to push the crisis forward to make sure the crypto market is not used as the next currency of the people.
Posted by Bob Chapman
