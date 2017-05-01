The Matrix - Our Reality In Question
We are individuated sparks of a unified consciousness. Our material realm is simply a convincing illusion. Why are we here experiencing this thing called life? I cannot say for certain but I can speculate. Perhaps the unified consciousness that has the potential to be anything and everything wished to observe all the creations it was capable of producing. Perhaps it being an immortal entity wished to experience the concept of mortality and knowing that one could "die" and seeing how that could affect and colour the life of the mortal being. Perhaps it was simply bored and alone and wished to create something to create "individuals" with which to interact with in order to not feel alone. Perhaps it wished to create a realm that is the complete opposite of everything it represents in order to understand itself better by providing a contrast with which to compare itself. What I can say is that reality is simply a convincing illusion. We are bound by space and time within the third dimension. Time itself is also a spatial dimension we are currently bound to experience in a forward momentum. While we only experience the present moment at all times both the past and future already exist simultaneously with the present, our temporal realms are mapped out already before us and I believe we have the freedom to create our own path as drivers of these vehicles of flesh. We are already existing within the divine spirit, we are not separate from it, we ARE it. This experience called life is simply one part of the incomprehensible existence. Incomprehensible because we only possess crude tools with which to perceive existence. Here on this planet we are currently held in an artificial cage of our own creation. We continue to sustain this cage with our participation and apathy. We sustain this artificial cage because we are currently the blood that runs through its vein, the electricity that powers the machine, we are the power and we have the power. All we must do is simply come together and stop participating in this system that only perpetuates hollow materialism and vacuous superficiality that will inevitably lead to utter annihilation if it is allowed to continue. We are creators, we possess both the spiritual and material components and are simply a microscopic representation of the macroscopic consciousness and material universe. We can create whatever we want on this planet, we can manifest paradise here on our home planet. Together we are truly *unstoppable*. If we could only come together for a higher purpose situated within love the world could be transformed overnight, we could ease the suffering currently taking place on the planet. We could build entirely new systems that could provide for everything on this planet. A system that does away with the notion of profit and materialism and superficiality. One that is situated within love that encourages exploration, creativity, creation, harmony, togetherness, collaboration, the arts, music while freely providing the necessities for the survival of the the planets inhabitants to allow us the time to explore our potential that is currently going to waste on mundane tasks and empty working lives. It is time to come together and end this madness, it is time to create the world we would be happy for our children to inherit and their children and their children's children. Do we want to leave them to struggle in a depleted environment that is on course to destruction or do we want to leave them a world of abundance that will allow them to flourish and grow to experience the wonderment of this miracle called life? It is time to wake up everybody.
