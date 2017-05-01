Why the ELITES will win
It’s pretty straightforward they go to great links to divide us that person you’re talking to in the comment section and less you met them in the physical world you have no idea who it is you’re talking to some people look at a comment in the thumbnail associated with it and believe that’s who they are talking to we are being deceived so bad right now and so many are falling for it and in fact helping the elites take down society one world one religion one military one government the new world order
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment