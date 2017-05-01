Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Economic Propaganda Begins, The Take Down Process Is In Progress






 Barnes & Noble is going to cut staff after a terrible holiday season. Household debt is rising very quickly and surpasses the debt level in 2008, meanwhile the savings rate dips to it lowest level. Coats says the debt is unsustainable and the corporate media pushes the propaganda to set everything up for the take down of the US economy which will bring the global economy.








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)