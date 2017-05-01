The Economic Propaganda Begins, The Take Down Process Is In Progress
Barnes & Noble is going to cut staff after a terrible holiday
season. Household debt is rising very quickly and surpasses the debt
level in 2008, meanwhile the savings rate dips to it lowest level. Coats
says the debt is unsustainable and the corporate media pushes the
propaganda to set everything up for the take down of the US economy
which will bring the global economy.
