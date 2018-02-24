#Q #GROUNDZERO: The Broward County, FL SCHOOL SHOOTING Can UNMASK the DEEP STATE
February 19- It is imperative that patriots and citizen journalists stay on top of the story of the Douglas High School shooting in Broward County, Florida. As more details of the corruption in the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Scott Israel, the Department of Family and Child Services and the Broward County Justice Department (under the supervision of Attorney General P_m B_ndi), it is very possible that enough evidence could come to light to implicate multiple high up Deep State players in this false flag, which is connected to the other several Florida false flag events in the last two years.
Posted by Bob Chapman
