Deutsche Bank MELTDOWN as Central Banks Unable to Bail Out WORLD’S BIGGEST Derivatives Portfolio!
I personally do not believe that while Deutsche Bank should collapse, it will not be allowed to. It may need to be nationalized or its debt "restructured" and bailed-in. Who knows? All I know is that the entire financial system is at risk because of 1 company holding onto the world's biggest portfolio. Nothing can ever truly bail it out.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment