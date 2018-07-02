Peter Schiff – Dollar & Economic Crisis Bigger Than 2008
Financial expert Peter Schiff predicts, “Now, the crash in the dollar that I envisioned (years ago) and the crash in the U.S. economy is going to be much bigger than 2008 and much more dramatic and devastating to the average American as a result of the delay. We haven’t dodged the bullet, we have ended up stepping on an even bigger landmine.” Schiff contends it’s not a matter of “if” there is going to be a dollar crisis, it’s simply a matter of “when.” Schiff points out, “All measures of gold and silver show it is inexpensive. The reason it is inexpensive is many people have the wrong view of the state of the U.S. economy and where monetary policy is headed. That’s where the value is because so few understand. It’s just like the 2008 financial crisis, people didn’t understand what was coming. I did.” Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Peter Schiff, founder of Euro Pacific Capital and Schiff Gold.
