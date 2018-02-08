Benjamin Fulford (Feb 08, 2018) - Benjamin Fulford
Nazis align with White Dragon as isolated Satanists continue their death throes
A major peace deal was reached last week in negotiations that took place literally under the light of the blue-blood super moon in a certain Asian country last week, according to sources who were present. As are result of this, the Nazi faction of the world military-industrial complex has agreed to align itself with the light side of the force. Thus in the near future, Nazi technology, notably anti-gravity and hypersonic (Mach 20+) air travel, will be made available to the “surface population,” of the planet, the sources say. One of the participants in the negotiations was a close relative of Admiral Richard Byrd, of Antarctic exploration fame, who has frequently visited Nazi Antarctic bases, so this is the real deal, folks. We will have more details toward the end of this report. In addition, a deal was reached between hitherto opposing parties in Asia that will allow for the development and use by the white hats of large gold deposits in Bougaineville, Indonesia and elsewhere, the sources say. In the case of Bougaineville, it means both King David Pei II and his opponents are now on board. The gold will be used to back a soon-to-be-announced cryptocurrency that will be used to finance a Western development project similar in scale or larger than China’s ongoing trillion-dollar One Belt One Road project, they say.
