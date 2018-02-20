Mike Maloney: The Golden Crypto Revolution & The Cashless Society
Josh Sigurdson and John Sneisen sit down with Mike Maloney, one of the world's leading educators on gold and silver, the man behind 'The Hidden Secrets of Money' series and most recently, an insightful teacher on the subject of cryptocurrencies. During this interview out of Acapulco, Mexico, Mike Maloney gives us his views on gold and silver in 2018 and where he sees the wealth insurance going in the near future. He also goes into the heavy manipulation of gold and silver by the banking system and the inevitable failure of the banks to continue to manipulate the precious metals markets. Maloney also digs into the concerns surrounding a global centrally planned cashless society and the plans to implement the system into the SDR at the IMF. It's so incredibly important to understand the difference between a centralized and decentralized system. The blockchain can be used to force people into servitude if centralized, but it can be used to overthrow that which forces people into servitude if decentralized. Mike Maloney goes into bail in regimes, the refusal of depositor's insurance in the case of a cashless society, the excuse of convenience used by the banking system and runs on banks. Maloney also talks about his support of cryptocurrency and how he sees the market innovating in the coming years. Finally, Mike breaks down his thoughts on the crashing stock market and whether we're seeing a correction now or the innevitable collapse.
