Max Keiser : Honey Badger and Noxious Poison

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy prove that honey badger don’t care as billionaire, Charlie Munger, calls bitcoin “noxious poison.” In the second half, Max interviews former North Carolina Democratic Party chairman, Randy Voller, about the Democrats chances in the 2018 midterms.
