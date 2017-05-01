Max Igan on The Jordan Maxwell Show
We couldn't see the extent of "it is finished" the earth quaked and the rock split at the foot of the Cross, Christs blood was released by the Roman soldier who pierced his side. While Six hundred years earlier The Ark of the Covenant was moved.. Solomon prepared for its hiding and Jeremiah moved it precisely under the cross yet future! REVELATION 12. THE WITNESS OF THE BLOOD IN THE STARS.. 17 And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make war with the remnant of her seed, which keep the commandments of God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ. The Rabbi's keep the tablets of stone and the blood (testimony) found on the mercy seat. I will pour upon the house of David, and upon the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the spirit of grace and of supplications: and they shall look upon me whom they have pierced, and they shall mourn for him, as one mourn for his only son, and shall be in bitterness for him, as one that is in bitterness for his firstborn. ENMITY is what exists now the solution is in the Fathers witness! 1 John 5:8 And there are three that bear witness in earth, the Spirit, and the water, and the blood: and these three agree in one.9 If we receive the witness of men, the witness of God is greater: for this is the witness of God which he hath testified of his Son. 10 He that believe on the Son of God hath the witness in himself: he that believe not God hath made him a liar; because he believe not the record that God gave of his Son. For it is by His grace we are rescued, through faith; and this is not of yourselves, but it is the gift of Elohim. (when opened). 9. Not of works, or else anyone glory (in themselves). 10. For we are His creation who are created in Y'shua the Mashiyach for good works which Elohim has before prepared for us to walk in. 11. Wherefore be mindful that you formerly were carnal Gentiles; and you were called the uncircumcision by that which is called the circumcision of which is the work of the hands in the flesh. 12. And you were, at that time, without the Mashiyach; and were aliens from the Devarim of Israel; and strangers to the covenant of the promise; and were without hope and without Elohim in the world. 13. But now, by Y'shua the Mashiyach, you who before were afar off, have been brought near by the Blood of the Mashiyach. 14. He is Himself our peace, who has made the two (become) ONE <-- NO ONE TEACHES THIS !! and has demolished the Wall which stood in the midst, and the Enmity, by his flesh. 15. And in his flesh (the) enmity and regulations of commands (contained) in his commandments are ABOLISHED that in himself he might make the two into ONE, establishing peace. 16. And has reconciled BOTH with Elohim in one body and has slain the enmity by his stake(of execution). 31 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord, that I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel, and with the house of Judah: 32 not according to the covenant that I made with their fathers in the day that I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt; which my covenant they brake, although I was an husband unto them, saith the Lord: 33 but this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the Lord, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people. 34 And they shall teach no more every man his neighbor, and every man his brother, saying, Know the Lord: for they shall all know me, from the least of them unto the greatest of them, saith the Lord: for I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more. Second Corinthians 3:6-18 THE VEIL. 6. Who has fitted us to be ministers of the renewed covenant, not in the letter, but in the spirit; for the letter kills, but the Spirit gives life. 7. Now if the ministration of death was engraved upon stones in writing, and was so glorious that the children of Israel could not look at the face of Moshe on account of the glory upon his face which vanished away; 8. How then will not the ministration of the Spirit be still be more glorious? 9. For if there was glory in the ministration of condemnation, how much more will the ministration of righteousness excel in glory? 10. For that which was glorious was as if not glorious in comparison with this which excels in glory. 11.For if that (condemnation) WHICH IS ABOLISHED was glorious, much more must, that which abides be glorious! 12. Seeing therefore we have THIS HOPE, we the more speak with boldness 13. And are not like Moshe, who threw the veil over his face that the children of Israel might not behold the termination of that (condemnation)which was ABOLISHED! 14. But they were blinded in their understanding because until this day, when the ancient Covenant is read, the same veil rests upon them; NOR IS IT MANIFEST (to them), that it (condemnation) is ABOLISHED by the Mashiyach. 15. And to this day, when Moshe is read, a veil is thrown upon their hearts. 16. But when any of them is turned to master YHWH, is the veil taken from him. 17. Now Master YHWH Himself is the Spirit. And where the Spirit of Master YHWH is, there is freedom. 18. And we all, with uncovered faces, behold as in a mirror the glory of Master YHWH ; and are transformed into the same likeness, from glory to glory, as by Master YHWH the SPIRIT!
