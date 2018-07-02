Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 2/7/18: News, Tommy Robinson, Intel From "Zach"
Date: Wednesday February 07, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, Feb. 7th: FBI/Obama Corruption Exposed! - New text messages between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page have exposed former President Obama’s request to “ know everything” the agency was doing at the time of the Clinton email investigation, raising suspicions about his involvement. Britain's Tommy Robinson joins today's broadcast to share the latest news from the UK and intelligence officer Zack from Morocco provides insight into Trump's ongoing battle with the Deep State. Don't miss this worldwide transmission!
Posted by Bob Chapman
