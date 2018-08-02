Ken O'Keefe Commentary - 9/11 Truth vs Washington Mouthpiece - 'The Debate'
Ken O'Keefe provides additional commentary to his latest appearance on Press TV's 'The Debate' in which guests discuss Afghanistan 16 years after invasion/occupation. Washington mouthpieces however are incapable of facing cold hard facts regarding 9/11 as an Israeli Mossad false flag carried out with "dual national" traitors in the US Government.. This is a good example of the only way the tools of propaganda can respond to the truth.
Bob Chapman
