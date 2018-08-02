Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Thursday 2/8/18: News, Free Speech, Bitcoin Insider Roger Ver
Date: Thursday February 08, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, Feb. 8th: Deep State Spies on PRESIDENT Trump! - Shocking revelations reveal that the DOJ and the FBI continued to spy on President Trump after he entered the White House! The stock market is also tumbling as the Deep State tries to manipulate the economy to make Trump look bad, and Bitcoin insider Roger Ver explains some of the inner workings of the market. You are not going to want to miss this, so tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
