Jack Posobiec About Left Doubling Down In Their Insanity

The Society of Jesus also called the Jesuits function as Roman intelligence for the Italian Nobility. The Jesuits are a military order established under the Papal Bull called "Regimini Militantis Eclessiae" which means the Military Regiment of the Church. The head of the Jesuits is called the Superior General currently held by Arturo Sosa. The official definition of a Jesuit is one of intrigue or equivocation defined in Merriam-Webster's Dictionary. Intrigue means trickery and equivocation means to lie. Jesuits are trained in deception and are entangled with everything in society. The Farnese family established the Jesuits and this is why Farnesivs is engraved at their headquarters called the Gesu Church in Rome. The Society of Jesus was involved with the genocide of Native Americans. One example was the Jesuit priest Pierre-Jean De Smet who infiltrated the Iroquois. He requested "Black Robes" for the natives which were carrying diseases as a form of biological warfare. He provided intelligence on them which was used in massacres all while pretending to be their ally. The Jesuit photographer Francis Browne was on the Titanic and managed to get off before it sank. The Titanic was switched with its damaged twin sister ship the Olympic which was intentionally sunk as insurance fraud. The Jesuits who were previously banished from Japan were in Hiroshima when the "atomic bomb" was dropped. Pedro Arrupe along with seven other Jesuits were within miles of the "nuclear" blast zone in Hiroshima and all survived untouched. SJ Pedro Arrupe is in video testifying about Hiroshima before he was later made the Superior General of the Jesuit Order. The Allies actually strategically firebombed Nagasaki and Hiroshima and claimed that they were nuclear bombs as a form of intimidation. The Jesuits were involved with establishing Romanized communist settlements in South America known as the "Jesuit Reductions" which were funded by the monarchs of Spain and Portugal. The Jesuits were paying their dues back to the Italian Nobility which angered the kings of Spain and Portugal and lead to the Jesuits being banished from Europe. Although the monarchies are corrupt and tyrannical the Jesuits are even worse and manipulate royal families and infiltrate them for the Black Nobility. Jesuits and their agents were used as Confessors to the monarchs. Confession is a way the Catholic Church gathers intelligence on people used for blackmail and psychological warfare. Jesuits are deeply involved with science and astronomy. They run major telescopes and set the policies for NASA who reinterpret space. They created the flat earth deception and influence people to deny that space even exists. The Earth is not flat and that is why you can get to the same location by traveling in a straight line from two opposite directions. Sean O'Keefe was Jesuit educated from Loyola University in New Orleans and was former Administrator of NASA. The Jesuits are dangerous liars, brainwashers, and trained illusionists. The Jesuit priest Pierre Teilhard de Chardin developed some of the modern New Age belief system through his book The Phenomenon of Man. They are masters in deception and mind control and they seek to dominate over every aspect in society. Jesuit use their universities for recruiting agents for Rome. The Jesuits also have the Ninth Circle death cult operating within their universities. The Ninth Circle Cult is in reference to Dante's Inferno and the last stage of hell before Hades the Devil. John J. DeGioia President of Georgetown Paul J. Fitzgerald SJ President of San Francisco Joseph Michael McShane SJ President of Fordham Michael J. Graham SJ President of Xavier Mark R. Nemec President of Fairfield Michael Eric Engh President of Santa Clara Antoine M. Garibaldi President of Detroit Mercy Kevin William Wildes SJ President of Loyola New Orleans William P. Leahy SJ President of Boston College Philip L. Boroughs SJ President of Holy Cross Mark Reed President of Saint Josephs Robert L. Niehoff SJ President of John Carroll John P. Fitzgibbons SJ President of Regis Thayne McCulloh President of Gonzaga Stephen Vincent Sundborg SJ President of Seattle Thomas B. Curran SJ President of Rockhurst Daniel S. Hendrickson SJ President of Creighton John J. Hurley President of Canisius Timothy Law Snyder President of Loyola Marymount Jo Ann Rooney President of Loyola Chicago Brian F. Linnane SJ President of Loyola Maryland Herbert B. Keller SH President of Scranton Debra Townsley President of Wheeling-Jesuit Fred Pestello President of Saint Louis Christopher Puto President of Spring Hill Michael R. Lovell President of Marquette Thomas D. Stegman, SJ Dean of Boston Theology Kevin O'Brien SJ Dean of Santa Clara Theology
