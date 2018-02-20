Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Sunday 2/18/18: News, Calls, Analysis & Black Panther Movie Report
Date: Sunday February 18, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, Feb. 18th - Mueller Indicts Russians, Trump Cleared! - FBI Special Counsel Mueller indicted 13 Russians in connection to a “troll farm” meant to disrupt American politics since 2014, once again showing no collusion between Russia and Trump campaign. The president torched the FBI in a tweetstorm, saying the agency would’ve likely caught the Florida shooter sooner if they hadn’t spent so much time on the phony Russia probe. Also, liberals and the mainstream media are pushing gun control once again in the wake of the tragic Florida shooting. On today’s show, we’ll discuss the FBI fallout, and why the establishment is so determined to take our firearms. Tune in!
