Net Neutrality, the END of the INTERNET?
In one of the most controversial decisions of last year, on December 14th, 2017 the Federal Communications Commission of the United States decided to end what is known as "net neutrality". Since then, United States operators responsible for providing Internet can manage their networks as they see fit, and can even block or reduce access speed to certain web pages, online services and all kinds of applications. The measure, promoted by the Republican Party and the Trump Administration, was so controversial that the president of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, has become one of the most unpopular people in the entire network. In this video, we tell you why this measure was taken, its negative points, its positive points and the consequences we can expect from it.
Posted by Bob Chapman
