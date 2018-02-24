Elon Musk: Humans Must Merge With Machines of Become Irrelevant
Humans will become irrelevant in the world that God created for us? The same world that he loved so much he gave his only begotten son to save? Lol sorry Elon but I don’t see that happening. You can praise and worship your ‘artificial’ god all you want, but when the God of Abraham the all-mighty slams his gavel, cyborg or not you will be judged for this sin. And no amount of computing power or advance technology will be able to solve your problems then.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Elon Musk
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment