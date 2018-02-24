24% of Women Always Feel Sexy, 55% Sometimes and 9% Never
Approximately 17,000 women in the United States of America were asked
"Do you consider yourself sexy?" and 24% said "always," 55% said
"sometimes" and 9% said "never." Stefan Molyneux discusses the reality
of sexual market value and the fallacy of sexy at any size.
