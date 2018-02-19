Benjamin Fulford Full Report February 19th 2018
Currency Wars are just the next stage of Resource/Trade Wars. All are examples of sociopaths turning on each other. Hot Wars are the final stage. There is a reason why the Petro$ is protected by the USSA Security State that is bigger then all industrial nations combined. We will know soon if the USSA can once again enforce it's Petro$ Will on the World, or if hubris gets the USSA over-extended and forced to retreat. A world wide Thunderdome Cage Match is being set up.
Posted by Bob Chapman
