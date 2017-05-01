Economic Indicators Are Being Triggered, Signalling A Major Bear Market
Millions of working age men might not be able to return to the work place. The jobs are not returning. Regulators might cause the next housing crisis. We now have 13 of 19 indicators flashing red, the market needs two more to confirm that that a bear market is on its way. The central bankers do not care about the people, just look at Puerto Rico, the Fed is telling them to suck it up.
