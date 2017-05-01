Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Monday 2/26/18: News, Ted Nugent, Roger Stone, Jack Posobiec
Date: Monday February 26, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, Feb. 26th - Democrats Move to Ban 2nd Amendment - Congress is back after recess, as the Supreme Court moves to keep the DACA program going. Meanwhile, gun control efforts backfire as Google searches for "buy a gun" hit an all time high and a Florida gun show sees record attendance. On today's show, rock legend and NRA board member Ted Nugent breaks down the assault on the Second Amendment. Top government insider Steve Pieczenik also analyzes the Parkland shooting. And former Trump campaign manager Roger Stone discusses Trump's next moves on immigration and more. You don't want to miss this broadcast.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment