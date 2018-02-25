Coast To Coast AM - February 25, 2018 Secret UFO Revelations, Opening the Blue Book Files
The existence of UFOs using technology more advanced than anything on Earth has been proved "beyond reasonable doubt," according to Luis Elizondo, the former head of a secret US government program that studied UFOs. Elizondo, who quit as head of the program is now part of Tom DeLonge's 'To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences' (TTSASS) team. He joined George Knapp in the first half to discuss the secret program, unidentified crafts that the program investigated, and why he thinks we may not be alone. Part two guest John Greenewald began by expressing a skeptically cautious opinion about the TTSAAS revelations before describing how he has received an incredible cache of never-before-seen documents from the Air Force’s Project Blue Book program. Coast To Coast AM - February 25, 2018 Secret UFO Revelations, Opening the Blue Book Files
