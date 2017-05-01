Clock Is Activated, Protect Code Went Live, Timetable Accelerated:Q
The entire indictment against the Russian trolls is now being debunked. The Judge ordered Mueller to provide evidence on the Flynn case. The deep state is meddling in Thailand election. d North Korea allegedly backs out of talks with Pence. Second wave of Syrian soldiers are now entering Afrin and Turkey did not fire upon them. Trump is getting ready to ban bump stocks, there is a reason he is doing this. Q is warning that the procection code has been activated, the timetable has been accelerated. Q is referring to the assassination of Trump, the deep state might be preparing something big, either a false flag or they are ready to remove Trump from office.
Posted by Bob Chapman
