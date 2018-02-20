Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Central Bankers Admit Cryptocurrencies Are A Threat To Their Existence





Brexit talks are being bogged down and it looks like the Brexit might not happen, this has been the plan since the begging. Durable goods orders decline.Atlanta fed predicted a 5.2% GDP it has now been revised to a 2.6% and it will probably go much lower. Bankers and central bankers are now admitting that cryptocurrencies are a problem and they need to stop them. 








