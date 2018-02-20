Central Bankers Admit Cryptocurrencies Are A Threat To Their Existence
Brexit talks are being bogged down and it looks like the Brexit might
not happen, this has been the plan since the begging. Durable goods
orders decline.Atlanta fed predicted a 5.2% GDP it has now been revised
to a 2.6% and it will probably go much lower. Bankers and central
bankers are now admitting that cryptocurrencies are a problem and they
need to stop them.
