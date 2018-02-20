Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 2/27/18: News, Syrian Girl, Zach, Steve Pieczenik, Jerome Corsi
Date: Tuesday February 27, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, Feb. 27th - MAGA Round Two! - Trump sets a historical record by already announcing his run for re-election in 2020. Comparatively, Obama waited 400 more days for his 2nd term bid. Joining today's show is Syrian Girl to discuss the Middle East war. Also, anonymous intelligence insider Zack from Morocco calls to discuss important geopolitical happenings of the day. Furthermore, Dr. Steve Pieczenik provides powerful insight into the Deep State and Trump's foreign policy. Don't miss a minute, call and tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment