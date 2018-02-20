Is Mandy Bombard a NWO Shill? Florida School Shooting Body Language Analysis
I think.. long before they take guns away, we'll see more censorship, restrictions, arrests, detentions, commercials to tell "authorities" about your parents, your siblings, your friends, your neighbors, your class mates...
