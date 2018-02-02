Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Friday 2/2/18: #MemoReleased Breaking News FISA MEMO Analysis
Date: Friday February 02, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, Feb. 2nd: Unedited Memo to Rock DoJ! - The American people are ready for the truth. They’ve had enough with the exhausted “Russian Collusion” allegations. Together with the surge in jobs, Trump’s high approval ratings reveal the people are on his side. Joining us today is DC insider Doug Hagmann providing exclusive insight on the FISA memo and more! Furthermore, social commentator Tommy Robinson calls in to discuss UK censorship and the Islamic takeover of Europe. End your workweek staying in the know with this global transmission!
