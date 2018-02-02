Prepare to Get Freaked Out: Wetware, 5G Radiation Death, Panopticon Surveillance and Sex Trafficking
WARNING: THIS WILL BOGGLE YOUR MIND. Completely and permanently. Again We are immersed in a microwave ocean of electromagnetic frequencies, drowning in negative health effects that the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services and its counterparts worldwide are totally oblivious to or which are complicit with evil in creating a high-tech system that will enslave humanity in a lock down of planet earth, all the while making us sicker and more controlled." Thus spake my guest, Thomas Paine from AIM. Wetware is defined as "humorous: human brain cells or thought processes regarded as analogous to, or in contrast with, computer systems" and (chiefly in science fiction) "computer technology in which the brain is linked to artificial systems, or used as a model for artificial systems based on biochemical processes." No. This is here and now. This is not science fiction. The front man for government Big Brother has been identified and he holds the most disruptive patent ever facing civilization and human evolution. I interview Thomas Paine who along with Betsy Ross explore the corrupt U.S. Patent Office and how it has laid the digital web over the entire planet. No one will be able to escape unless we act now to sever its hydra-head.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment