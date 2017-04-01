You Are Under 24 Hour Surveillance

Meh it's cool, I've known it forever and it helps me feel safe at night haha haha. Oh well not really much we can do when remote exploits sell so well to big brother affiliated companies. How much was the last one, I think it was 1.5M for an iOS exploit and the new Intel microcode exploit found. Is it really that surprising?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment