Satan's Great Lie

End Time Prophecies Coming To Pass...2018 1 Peter 5:8 Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.
I hope you all know that the so called 'Star of David' is not the star of David, it's the star of Remphan, encoded with 666 ( six pointed star, six inner triangles and a hexagram in the middle). Why would God put the star of Moloch on his beloved Israel? He didn't, Satan did it! King James Bible Acts 7:43 "Yea, ye took up the tabernacle of Moloch, and the star of your god Remphan, figures which ye made to worship them: and I will carry you away beyond Babylon."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
