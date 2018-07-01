Will AI Make Humans Obsolete
robotics were pretty advanced even 2 decades ago. today I can only imagine how that field has changed. One problem USED to be energy for the robot to run for longer than a few minutes to an hour. With the advances in power cells (especially lithium ion cells) that may not be a problem today. Lithium batteries NEED Silver in their makeup so rather than investing in Gold so much,, Think about Silver as an investment as well as stock in Lithium. Virtually everything which is portable today use Lithium power to make them work. As far as the main point of this video goes, I believe Robots/robotics are part of the Agenda 21/Agenda 30 conspiracy to see that humanity is gone from the planet except for the Elite of course and a few scientists/engineer types and doctors needed to keep them healthy (and of course many military types who WILL follow orders (ANY orders given to them)...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment